Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma skips appearance before police station in Kolkata

Protests had turned violent in West Bengal on May 26, with demonstrators blocking roads, vandalising public property and torching vehicles in Howrah district.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma skipped her appearance on Monday before Narkeldanga police station here, which had sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an officer said.

Sharma sent an email to the police station expressing her inability to appear before it on Monday, the police officer stated.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country.

A complaint was filed before the Narkeldanga police station by a local resident claiming that her comments had caused unrest.

