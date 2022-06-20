STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rebellion in BJP, Congress over tickets for local polls

Published: 20th June 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ahead of the local body polls in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP, as well as the Congress, are facing a rebellion by their cadres due to anger over ticket distribution.

A BJP worker, Bhojraj Singh Jadaun, tried to immolate himself at the party office in Dewas on Saturday, over denial of a ticket to fight the Municipal Corporation polls from Ward No. 25. In Bhopal, the cadres who didn’t get tickets protested outside MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s house. In Chhatarpur, ex-municipality chairperson Anitya Singh quit BJP to join the Congress, after being denied a ticket for corporator’s post. In Panna, BJP leader Balkrishna Sharma resigned over ticket denial. In Guna, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist Amit Soni quit the BJP to return to Congress.

Congress too is facing similar resentment among its cadre. In Bhopal, at least eight ex-municipal councilors have apparently quit the party. Seven of them hail from the minority community. On Sunday, Youth Congress workers led by Bhopal district president Narendra Yadav demonstrated outside the state party headquarters, over their leaders being ignored for tickets.
 

