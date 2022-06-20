SC declines temporary release of jailed NCP leaders to cast votes in Maha legislative council polls 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday declined the plea of Nationalist Congress Party leaders and MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh seeking temporary release from prison to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election, which is underway.

ALSO READ: NCP leaders move SC, seek temporary release for Malik, Deshmukh to cast votes in Maha council polls

However, a vacation bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia agreed to examine the issue relating to the interpretation of Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act 1951, which bars jailed persons from voting.