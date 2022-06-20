STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Two main shooters including gang module head arrested

Those arrested for the popular singer's murder include Priyavrat, the head of 'Bolero Module' who led the team of shooters, Kashish alias Kuldeep, and Keshav who acted as a facilitator.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

SidhuMoosewalaMurderCar-

Forensic experts and police inspect the vehicle of singer Sidhu Moosewala who was slain in Mansa, Punjab, on May 29, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on June 20 arrested two main shooters including a module head who were involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. A third person who facilitated the murder too was arrested.

A huge cache of arms including 3 pistols 50 rounds, 8 high explosive grenades and grenade launchers, and 9 electric detonators were recovered by the police.

"Of the two shooters, one is the head of the module," a senior Delhi Police official said in a briefing. The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Kashish alias Kuldeep (24).

The senior official said that the accused Priyavrat, who was the head of 'Bolero Module' of the gangsters, led the team of shooters and was in direct touch with Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. "Priyavrat was the main shooter and executioner of the murder and can be seen in CCTV footage from a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the incident," the official said.

Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar was arrested on June 19 for making extortion calls in separate cases. Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. He is also a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15, where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.

"Manpreet fired the first shot"

"All four were travelling in one Bolero car driven by Kashish. Ankit Sirsa, and Deepak, and Priyavrat, the head of this one module of shooters were travelling in the car. There was another car, Corolla, driven by Jagroop Roopa," said the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The police also said that a man named Manpreet Manu first shot at Moose Wala.

"Manpreet Manu riding in this Corolla car fired at Moose Wala. Soon after the incident Manpreet Manu and Roopa left. Priyavrat-led module also left the spot after the incident," said the chief of the anti-terror unit (Delhi special cell), HGS Dhaliwal.

The arrests were made in Kutch, Gujarat on June 19.

The accused also planned to use Punjab Police uniforms but could not use them due to lack of initials on the uniform. A total of six uniforms were prepared.

The accused Priyavrat was arrested in 2015 in connection to a Sonipat murder case. He is wanted in another case --- a 2021 Sonipat murder.

Kuldeep, the second accused shooter, was also seen in the CCTV footage. He is wanted in a 2021 murder case in Haryana's Jhajjar, police said.

The third arrestee was identified as Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda, Punjab. "The accused Keshav acted as a facilitator and received the shooters just after the shootout in an Alto car," said the official. Keshav accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident, during reconnaissance of the murder site, and also during previous attempts. Police said he was previously arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020 and is suspected to be involved in other cases of extortion in Punjab.

READ HERE: Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab

Moosewala, 28, who was one of the most famous contemporary Punjabi language singers, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car through Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. Around 8 assailants fired over 30 shots at him.

Sidhu was found soaked in blood on the driving seat of his Mahindra Thar SUV while two more occupants in the car, Sidhu's friends, Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, also received bullet injuries, but they survived.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Moosewala Moosewala murder Punjabi singer murder Punjab gangs Lawrence Bishnoi Moose Wala Goldy Brar
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp