Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest at home; will face ED probe on June 23

Published: 20th June 2022 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday evening and was advised rest at home, the party said.

Now, she will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case on June 23.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Ramesh had said earlier that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection.

She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15, he said.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-Covid symptoms," he had said on Friday.

Gandhi, 75, was scheduled to appear before the ED in a money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection.

The agency has issued a fresh summons to her for an appearance before it on June 23.
 

