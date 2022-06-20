STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana, 5 other high courts get new Chief Justices

The vacancy so created in the Telangana High Court has been filled by promoting Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the same court as its chief justice. His parent high court is Gauhati.

Published: 20th June 2022 08:02 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six high courts got new chief justices after the government accepted the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry announced on Sunday. 

While five high court judges were elevated as chief justices, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, was transferred to the Delhi High Court in the same capacity. 

The vacancy so created in the Telangana High Court has been filled by promoting Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the same court as its chief justice. His parent high court is Gauhati.

Delhi High Court judge Vipin Sanghi was appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. He was functioning as the acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court after Justice D N Patel retired on March 13. Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court will be the new chief justice in Himachal Pradesh.

