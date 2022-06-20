STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura Congress by-poll candidate ex-health minister Sudip Roy Barman attacked 'with bricks'

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday when Barman and state Youth Congress president Rakhu Das went to Ujan Abhoynagar area after learning about an incident of assault.

Published: 20th June 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman

Ex-Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman. (Image | Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman was injured in an attack perpetrated allegedly by ruling BJP workers.

Barman is the Congress' Agartala candidate in the June 23 by-elections to four Assembly constituencies. He was attacked allegedly with bricks and sticks and admitted to a private hospital.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday when Barman and state Youth Congress president Rakhu Das went to Ujan Abhoynagar area after learning about an incident of assault on a Congress supporter. The former minister had not taken along his security guards.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the "brutal attack by BJP members".

"Congress party demands that the culprits be immediately brought to book for free and fair elections to be held," Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

The state Congress said the BJP targeted Roy Barman as he had more or less won from the seat. The BJP rubbished the Congress' charges. It claimed Barman had suddenly fallen down and there was no political violence.

On May 2, a security staff and the driver of Barman were injured after being attacked by bike-borne miscreants outside the house of an advocate. Barman had escaped unhurt.

The ex-health minister ditched the BJP a few months ago after falling out with the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudip Roy Barman Tripura
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp