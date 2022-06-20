Two cops washed away by flood waters; Assam rain death toll rises to 72

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Two police personnel were washed away in flood waters in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night., even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into various parts of the country.

A team of police personnel from Kampur police station led by the Officer-in-Charge had went to investigate a case. Two among them, including the Officer-in-Charge, Samujjal Kakati, were washed away by the floods, according to reports.

In Assam, the death toll due to the recent rains reportedly rose to 72 on Monday while over 40 lakh people were adversely affected. In Meghalaya, 30 people reportedly died in flash floods and landslides in the last two months.

The private weather forecaster Skymet weather noted that during the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall occurred over Assam and Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall occurred over the rest of Northeast India, Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Monday announced the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

IMD has predicted an intense spell of rainfall along the west coast during the next 5 days. The IMD also predicted thunderstorm activity accompanied by isolated heavy showers would continue over North, Central & East India during the next 2 days.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till Tuesday. The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said.