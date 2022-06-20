STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Unknown person defaces mosque wall with graffiti against Prophet 

The caretaker of the mosque, Habibur Rehman, on Sunday found inflammatory graffiti on the mosque wall and immediately reported the matter to the police.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mosque, muslim, eid, namaz, azaan, Prophet

Representational image. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ALIGARH: A case has been filed against an unidentified person for defacing the wall of a mosque here with objectionable and provocative comments against Prophet Mohammad, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in a mosque in Keshopur Gadrana under Mahua Khera police station area, they said.

The caretaker of the mosque, Habibur Rehman, on Sunday found inflammatory graffiti on the mosque wall and immediately reported the matter to the police, they said.

A case has been registered and several persons are being questioned in this regard, police said.

