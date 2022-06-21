STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 tourists rescued mid-air At Himachal timber Trail

Eleven tourists, 10 of them from a family in Delhi, were stranded mid-air at Timber Trail in Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh on Monday as their cable car developed a technical snag. 

Published: 21st June 2022 09:07 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The visitors boarded the cable car belonging to the Timber Trail Resorts in Banasar area. They were standard midair, around 3,500 feet up the Kaushalya river flowing into a deep gorge. 

The visitors boarded the cable car belonging to the Timber Trail Resorts in Banasar area. They were standard midair, around 3,500 feet up the Kaushalya river flowing into a deep gorge. 

Local administration and NDRF personnel joined rescue efforts. The tourists were brought down around 4 pm, five hours after they got stuck. The resort attracts a large number of tourists. The main attraction is the cable car ride from Timber Trail to Timber Heights.

Himachal
