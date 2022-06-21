11 tourists rescued mid-air At Himachal timber Trail

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Eleven tourists, 10 of them from a family in Delhi, were stranded mid-air at Timber Trail in Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh on Monday as their cable car developed a technical snag.

The visitors boarded the cable car belonging to the Timber Trail Resorts in Banasar area. They were standard midair, around 3,500 feet up the Kaushalya river flowing into a deep gorge.

Local administration and NDRF personnel joined rescue efforts. The tourists were brought down around 4 pm, five hours after they got stuck. The resort attracts a large number of tourists. The main attraction is the cable car ride from Timber Trail to Timber Heights.