24 killed in targeted killings in Kashmir this year so far

The slain persons include seven policemen and eight civilians, of whom six belong to minority community. 

Published: 21st June 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard after dispersing Kashmiri Pandits during a protest march against the killing of Rahul Bhat on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A total of 24 persons have lost their lives in targeted killings by militants in Kashmir this year so far.  The slain persons include seven policemen and eight civilians, of whom six belong to minority community. 

Among the minority community members gunned down by the militants are a Kashmiri Pandit employee, a local Rajput Hindu and two non-Muslims from Jammu region. They include a woman teacher, a bank manager from Rajasthan and a labourer from Bihar.

Besides, seven policemen have also been killed in the targeted attacks. Two CRPF jawans, two RPF men and an off-duty army jawan were also killed in targeted killings by the militants.Four elected panchayat members — three sarpanches and a panch — were also shot dead in targeted attacks by militants.

The first targeted attack of this year took place on January 29 when police head constable Ali Mohammad Ganai was shot dead near his residence in south Kashmri’s Anantnag district. The last targeted attack took place on June 17 evening when militants shot dead police sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir in Pulwama.

While only one targeted killing took place in January, the figure increased after the winter season.  As many as eight targeted killings took place in March, five in April, seven in May and three in June so far. 
Of the 23 targeted attacks in which 24 persons were killed, 10 took place in south Kashmir,   11 in central Kashmir  and two in north Kashmir.

