Agnipath strains shaky relationship of BJP, JD-U

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The violent protests in Bihar against the Agnipath recruitment scheme have strained the shaky relationship between ruling allies BJP and JD-U to such an extent that leaders of both parties are daring each other to snap ties.

“Even though there is least possibility of BJP making any serious move to disturb Chief Minister Nitish Kumar before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is difficult to say when Nitish will run out of patience. Even junior BJP leaders have been embarrassing him through their acerbic comments,” said a political analyst on the condition of anonymity.

His apprehension finds a resonance in the statements of various JD-U leaders too. Party president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh has commented that it is up to BJP whether it wants an alliance with the JD-U.

Similarly, former minister and senior JD-U leader Jai Kumar Singh said it IS high time to take some tough decisions on the alliance with the saffron party. “BJP leaders should decide whether they want their party’s alliance to continue,” he said.

On the other hand, Bihar BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ said, “If someone wants to move ahead on his plan (breaking alliance) by making some excuse, there is nobody to stop him. He can decide his future course of politics.” “Attempts are being made to create fissure in Bihar NDA. If state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has questioned the role of administration during the anti-Agnipath violence, what is wrong in it?”

Houses of deputy chief minister and Jailswal were attacked and also BJP offices in Madhepura, Nawada and Madhubani were set afire during the agitation.