Agniveers from Northeast might join militant groups: Assam party warns Centre

The Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) also said the Agneepath scheme would eventually render the armed forces to pension-less irregular forces and it would threaten the security of the nation.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

India's Armed forces. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A political party in Assam has warned the central government that the Agniveers from the Northeast might get drawn to militancy out of frustration once they hang up their boots.

“The problem of insurgency assumes alarming proportions in the Northeast. This year alone more than 250 youth joined the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). We fear some Agniveers will join the militant outfits if they don’t get employment at the end of their four-year service,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said on Tuesday.

According to him, it is imperative that the armed forces undergo reforms but their use for political reasons, exploitation of the personnel and compromising on the nation’s security have to be opposed.

Gogoi criticised the BJP-led central government for coming out with the Agneepath scheme without discussing it in the Parliament or any other platforms. He sniffed it was politically-motivated.

He said BJP national president JP Nadda had stated in April that the construction of the party’s district offices in all 512 districts of the country would be over within the next four years.

“It will be really unfortunate if the BJP has devised the Agneepath scheme to employ the Agniveers as security guards at its offices and at the offices of the corporate houses which are its patrons,” Gogoi said.

The AJP, which was floated two years ago, said the scheme called for discussions and debates at various levels. It asked the Centre to not go ahead with it till such time. The protests against the scheme were also staged in parts of Northeast.

