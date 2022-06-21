'Allegation of jail assault is false': ED seeks perjury action against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sought prosecution of 'master conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar for perjury as it claimed that he has falsely stated in his affidavit about a physical assault in Tihar Jail and deliberately omitted the report of the doctors who ruled out any physical injury on him.

The ED opposed the transfer of Chandrashekhar and his wife from Tihar Jail to any other prison outside Delhi on the ground of a threat to his life and said that police personnel from Tamil Nadu's special police force have been deployed for their security.

A vacation bench of Justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that since another vacation bench has passed the order seeking names of jails in which Chandrashekhar and his wife could be transferred, it cannot review it or modify it.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 23 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to come up with a list of names of jails where he and his wife could be transferred.

Mehta said that since ED, which is the investigating agency for money laundering charges against Chandrashekhar was never heard when the earlier order was passed, it would be appropriate if the bench transferred the case to be listed before either of the judges, who had passed the order.

The bench, which agreed with the contention that ED was not heard when the earlier order was passed, initially said that it would post the matter for further hearing after the vacation. Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Chandrashekhar, said that his client continuously faces threats to his life from the jail staff and protection money is being sought from him.

Mehta said that counsel for the Union of India had earlier given an undertaking about the safety of Chandrashekhar and they stand by it and for that purpose, he is kept under round-the-clock security by Tamil Nadu Special Police Force.

The solicitor general said that Chandrashekhar used to call models and celebrities to his jail in collusion with prison staff, who have been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered against them. The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on June 23.

In a fresh affidavit filed by Director General (Prisons), Delhi Prisons it was said that the contents of the Chandrashekhar's application that he was assaulted in jail are vehemently denied as totally and wholly false and fabricated for the ulterior motive of seeking transfer to another prison in order to repeat his misdemeanours and offences.

It listed the 20 cases in which Chandrashekhar is accused and said that his jail conduct has been "unsatisfactory" and has been found involved in violating Delhi Prison Rules.

"It is pertinent to note that the petitioner has deliberately omitted the relevant part of the MLC report which records that local examination by the examining doctor stated:- 'no fresh external injuries seen at the time of examination'... this omission is deliberate to mislead this court and is an attempt to play fraud on this court," the affidavit said

It added that the conduct of petitioner in distorting and obfuscating documents while filing them before this court is itself an offence making the petitioner guilty of the offence of perjury.

On Monday, the ED made some startling revelations in the top court against Chandrashekhar that he indulged in money laundering, extortion, impersonation of public officials including that of those holding constitutional posts, and had opposed his plea for prison transfer outside Delhi.

The probe agency has sought to intervene in a plea of Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people, and his wife seeking their transfer to a prison outside Delhi alleging threat to their lives from jail staff.

In its intervention application, the ED has said Chandrashekhar has repeatedly committed offences including that of money laundering during his incarceration in the jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his abilities to con people.

"Sukesh Chandrashekhar has created a web through his devious mechanism. He is a master conman and with technology at his disposal, he could execute to perfection his plan," the agency said. The ED said that it has been found that Sukesh and his wife Leena were running an organized crime syndicate with the aid and association of other associates, added to the syndicate from time to time.

"That being inside the jail, he was threatening people to do what he wished or face consequences. The proceeds of crime were used to purchase cars, houses in Chennai, various luxury items, clothes, etc., and were utilized to open a salon for his wife, to give expensive gifts to celebrities, and to jail authorities to manage facilities in jail," it said.

It said that Chandrashekar had utilized proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities related to the scheduled offence in the acquisition of residential property in Chennai, acquisition of various high-end vehicles, investment in saloon operated by her wife co-accused Leena Maria Paulose by the name "The Nail Artistry", providing luxury gifts to the celebrities (actresses) and making expenses on behalf of them (celebrities), Air Travels by chartered flights and funds were given to jail authorities also to manage all facilities in jail.

The probe agency named several TV and Bollywood personalities with whom the 'conman' has contacts and used to give them expensive gifts.