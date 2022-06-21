Anand Mahindra trolled for Agniveer tweet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday tweeted, “Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year, I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.’’

Soon after his tweet, he was trolled on social media by many who asked what sort of jobs he would provide them. Many former defence officers, including a former Navy chief, asked how many persons from the services he had recruited so far.

As the issue raged on social media, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted, “I firmly believe that Agniveers will have a distinct advantage in recruitment in the industrial job market.”