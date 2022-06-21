STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGCA issues monsoon advisory for airports to safeguard against bird hit  

During monsoons, it has been noticed that there is an increase of wildlife activity in and around airports. It can pose danger to aircraft landing and taking off.

Published: 21st June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During monsoons, it has been noticed that there is an increase of wildlife activity in and around airports. It can pose danger to aircraft landing and taking off. Keeping this in mind, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety direction for all airports asking them to take precautions.

“Airports across India have been requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gaps and ensure strict implementation of strategies within and outside the airfield,’’ said the aviation regulator.
Among the mentioned strategies within the airport are various checks such as grass trimming, frequent runway inspection for birds, deployment of bird chasers or bird scaring devices, regular garbage disposal and avoidance of stagnant water concentration.

“Strategies to keep the safety in check outside the airport include Frequent Airport Environment Management Committee meetings to discuss and review the implementation of bird-related hazards, frequent inspection by the airport wildlife management team for identification of sources of wildlife attraction (garbage dumps, etc), and coordination with local authorities for migration of sources of wildlife attraction,” the DGCA said.

Frequent trimming of grass and spraying insecticide need to be sprayed, besides runway inspection for birds has been suggested. “Deployment of bird chasers and bird scaring devices need to be installed. We have recommended regular disposal in the operational area and also monitoring that no water is accumulated in open areas and drains,’’ the DGCA added.

