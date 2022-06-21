STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hindu Sena holds meet in support of  Nupur Sharma

The event began with the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and later swords were said to have been distributed to the attendees.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A hardline outfit named Hindu Sena organised an event at Vishwagiri temple in Rajouri Garden on Sunday in support of suspended and sacked BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The event was organised by Deepak Malik, Delhi president of Hindu Sena. In a daring display, swords were distributed to the people who attended the event, as a video circulating in some WhatsApp groups showed.

The event began with the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and later swords were said to have been distributed to the attendees. However, Malik refused that swords were distributed by the organisers. “We did not distribute swords. People brought swords from their homes as symbols of support for Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal,” said Malik. He added that his Sena colleagues had brought only three-four swords from a gurudwara and gifted them to people just for clicking photographs. 

Meanwhile, Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, contradicted Malik and accepted that the outfit actually distributed swords during the event. “We distributed the swords for the protection of our Hindu women. This was only for the purpose of self-defence,” he said, adding that the Hindu Sena had distributed around 10,000 in Delhi-NCR.

But, Malik vehemently rejected Gupta’s claim on sword distribution. He also said that the event was organized without police permission as it was an indoor and personal programme. When contacted, a senior police officer said that he would inquire about the said event and would comment only after examining all details. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Sena Nupur Sharma
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp