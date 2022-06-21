Hindu Sena holds meet in support of  Nupur Sharma

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A hardline outfit named Hindu Sena organised an event at Vishwagiri temple in Rajouri Garden on Sunday in support of suspended and sacked BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The event was organised by Deepak Malik, Delhi president of Hindu Sena. In a daring display, swords were distributed to the people who attended the event, as a video circulating in some WhatsApp groups showed.

The event began with the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and later swords were said to have been distributed to the attendees. However, Malik refused that swords were distributed by the organisers. “We did not distribute swords. People brought swords from their homes as symbols of support for Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal,” said Malik. He added that his Sena colleagues had brought only three-four swords from a gurudwara and gifted them to people just for clicking photographs.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, contradicted Malik and accepted that the outfit actually distributed swords during the event. “We distributed the swords for the protection of our Hindu women. This was only for the purpose of self-defence,” he said, adding that the Hindu Sena had distributed around 10,000 in Delhi-NCR.

But, Malik vehemently rejected Gupta’s claim on sword distribution. He also said that the event was organized without police permission as it was an indoor and personal programme. When contacted, a senior police officer said that he would inquire about the said event and would comment only after examining all details.