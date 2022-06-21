STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am confident Droupadi Murmu will be a great President: PM Narendra Modi

The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.

Published: 21st June 2022 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (L) with PM Narendra Modi

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (L) with PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soon after Droupadi Murmu was named as the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the former Jharkhand governor has devoted her life to serving society and expressed confidence that she will be a "great President".

The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election. "Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised," Modi said on Twitter.

She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure, he said. "I am confident she will be a great President of our nation," Modi said.

The prime minister said that millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Droupadi Murmu. "Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," Modi said.

