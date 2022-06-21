STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks over 100 doctors for taking 'unauthorised leaves'

While many of these doctors have been sacked for remaining absent for over five years, some others have been terminated for taking unauthorised leaves during their probation period.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday sacked 112 doctors for taking 
unauthorised leaves. The J&K Health and Medical Education Department in a series of orders on 
terminated the services of 112 doctors, including Medical Officers, Consultant Surgeons and B-Grade Specialists, for being absent from duty without authorisation. The sacked medicos have been absent from duty over different periods between 2005 and 2020.

While many of these doctors have been sacked for remaining absent for over five years, some others have been terminated for taking unauthorised leaves during their probation period. The Lt Governor administration in J&K has been going  tough against its work force and over three dozen employees have been suspended for alleged anti-national activities and some more have been suspended for unauthorised absence from duties.

The Administrative Department and the Director of Health Services of Kashmir and Jammu regions had earlier issued showcause notices to the absentee doctors. They neither responded to the show cause notices nor resumed the duty.

“The cases of these doctors have been examined thoroughly and it has been found that these doctors have not resumed their duty despite notices issued to them. Their act is voluntary and they are liable to be discharged on account of unauthorised absence from duty for more than five years,” read the order issued by Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Diwedi.

The order stated that these doctors neither replied to notice nor reported back for duty. As per rules, “willful absence from duty after the expiry of leave renders a government servant liable to disciplinary action”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Doctors
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp