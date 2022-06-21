Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks over 100 doctors for taking 'unauthorised leaves'

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday sacked 112 doctors for taking

unauthorised leaves. The J&K Health and Medical Education Department in a series of orders on

terminated the services of 112 doctors, including Medical Officers, Consultant Surgeons and B-Grade Specialists, for being absent from duty without authorisation. The sacked medicos have been absent from duty over different periods between 2005 and 2020.

While many of these doctors have been sacked for remaining absent for over five years, some others have been terminated for taking unauthorised leaves during their probation period. The Lt Governor administration in J&K has been going tough against its work force and over three dozen employees have been suspended for alleged anti-national activities and some more have been suspended for unauthorised absence from duties.

The Administrative Department and the Director of Health Services of Kashmir and Jammu regions had earlier issued showcause notices to the absentee doctors. They neither responded to the show cause notices nor resumed the duty.

“The cases of these doctors have been examined thoroughly and it has been found that these doctors have not resumed their duty despite notices issued to them. Their act is voluntary and they are liable to be discharged on account of unauthorised absence from duty for more than five years,” read the order issued by Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Diwedi.

The order stated that these doctors neither replied to notice nor reported back for duty. As per rules, “willful absence from duty after the expiry of leave renders a government servant liable to disciplinary action”.