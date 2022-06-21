Karnataka MLA Haris' son detained twice for protest against Agnipath, chants 'Go back Modi'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris son Mohammed Nalapad was detained twice by the police on Monday for voicing against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and protesting outside railway stations here.

DCP West detained them and later released him.

According to sources, the 28-year-old accompanied by 15 others staged a protest outside Cantonment railway station around 2 pm.

"They held placards against the Agnipath scheme and raised slogans," sources said. However, they did not enter the railway station as cops were in full force due to Bharat Bandh.

Later, accompanied by a bigger group, Nalapad staged a protest outside the KSR railway station around 7 pm. "They wanted to hold a lantern vigil and again protested against the Agnipath scheme. They also kept chanting 'Go Back Modi'," a source said.