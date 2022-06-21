STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Presidential polls: Venkaiah Naidu's meeting with Union Ministers sparks buzz

The BJP parliamentary board is meeting later on June 21 to discuss the BJP-led NDA's choices for the new president.

Published: 21st June 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda on June 21 met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of a crucial party meeting on the presidential elections, sparking buzz about the ruling combine considering the vice president for the top constitutional post.

Singh and Nadda have also been authorised by the party to speak to various parties, including those from the opposition, on the presidential poll.

The meeting with Naidu is significant as the BJP parliamentary board is meeting later on June 21 to discuss the BJP-led NDA's choices for the new president.

The ruling combine has over 48 per cent vote share in the electoral college to pick the new president, and its candidate has a clear advantage over the opposition.

Naidu left Delhi for Hyderabad on June 20 on a three-day trip but cut short his visit and returned on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Presidential polls 2022: Non-BJP parties now mulling Yashwant Sinha over as possible nominee

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Presidential elections Venkaiah Naidu President
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp