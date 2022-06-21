Rahul Gandhi called today again for ED questioning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out the fourth round of questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case and has asked him to join the investigations again on Tuesday.

The Congress leader was reportedly grilled about the shareholding pattern of Young Indian and how the company was formed in 2010. According to sources, his answers had some “inconsistencies” and he appeared to have been “tutored” by lawyers. Sources also said that Rahul Gandhi has allegedly deflected the blame to Congress leader Motilal Vora, the longest-serving treasurer of Congress. Vora passed away in December 2020.

Based on Rahul Gandhi’s answers and the ED probe, questions will be asked to Congress president Sonia Gandhi who has been asked to appear on June 23.

Rahul Gandhi joined the probe at 11:08 am in the morning and left for lunch at 3:20 pm and then returned at 4 pm. He is questioning continued till late at night. The ED questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress party that owns the National Herald newspaper.