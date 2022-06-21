STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath to hold bilateral talks withAustralian counterpart to strengthen defence cooperation

Deputy PM Marles reached Goa on June 20, 2022 on the first leg of his four-day visit to India.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence minister Richard Marles

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence minister Richard Marles (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said, "During the bilateral talks, the two Ministers will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest."

"Both the countries are comprehensive strategic partners and I am committed to strengthening Australia's defence and security cooperation with India," Marles said in a statement released by the Australian Embassy in India.

Deputy PM Marles reached Goa on June 20, 2022 on the first leg of his four-day visit to India.

He visited Goa Shipyard Limited on Tuesday and will be visiting INS Hansa later in the day during his stay in Goa.

India and Australia share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership from June 2020 and defence is a key pillar of this partnership. The partnership is based on a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two democracies have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region.

During the visit, Marles will also meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and engage with national security and defence policymakers and personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Richard Marles India-Australia meet
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp