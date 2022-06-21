Rajnath to hold bilateral talks withAustralian counterpart to strengthen defence cooperation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said, "During the bilateral talks, the two Ministers will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest."

"Both the countries are comprehensive strategic partners and I am committed to strengthening Australia's defence and security cooperation with India," Marles said in a statement released by the Australian Embassy in India.

Deputy PM Marles reached Goa on June 20, 2022 on the first leg of his four-day visit to India.

He visited Goa Shipyard Limited on Tuesday and will be visiting INS Hansa later in the day during his stay in Goa.

India and Australia share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership from June 2020 and defence is a key pillar of this partnership. The partnership is based on a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two democracies have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region.

During the visit, Marles will also meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and engage with national security and defence policymakers and personnel.