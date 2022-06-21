STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Recruitment process to remain unchanged, military's regimentation system to continue: Tri-services

Referring to police verification, Lt Gen Anil Puri noted that it has always been a part of recruitment process.

Published: 21st June 2022 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

tri_services_briefing-PTI

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Lt. General C.B. Ponnappa, Lt. General Anil Puri, and Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi during a press conference in New Delhi, (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The armed forces said on Tuesday that "credible" information on the 'Agnipath' scheme recently has dispelled misinformation about the initiative and asserted that youngsters preparing to become soldiers have returned to physical activities at several places.

Amid misgivings about the recruitment process, Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary, Department of Military Affairs, asserted that the recruitment process will remain unchanged and the traditional regimentation system in the military will continue.

The scheme, which envisages a four-year term for 75 per cent of recruits, was an outcome of a long period of consultation within the three services and the Ministry of Defence besides deliberation among several wings of the government.

Various committees since 1989 had made recommendations on these lines, he said, adding that all stakeholders were involved in finalising the Agnipath scheme.

With youths at several places resorting to violence to protest the scheme, Puri said all applicants for 'Agnipath' will have to give an undertaking that they were not part of any violence.

"There is no place for arson and violence in the armed forces," he said.

Referring to police verification, he noted that it has always been a part of recruitment process.

ALSO READ | There will be no rollback of Agnipath scheme: Lt Gen Anil Puri

Over the years, the profile of commanding officers in the military has become younger. Now, the profile of soldiers will become youthful, he said.

Backing the scheme, an official said 'Agnipath' will not dent but improve the army's combat capabilities.

Protests against the scheme, which was unveiled on June 12, have ebbed away in the last few days.

Officials said at the presser that 'Agniveers', a term for those recruited under the scheme, will be eligible for gallantry awards and the scheme is being rolled out so that armed forces draw best talents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath Agniveers Agnipath recruitment military
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp