STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar Diary: Cochlear implant surgery restarts at GMC

The cochlear implant surgery for deaf and mute children has started at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Cochlear implant surgery restarts at GMC
The cochlear implant surgery for deaf and mute children has started at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar. Four cochlear implant surgeries were done on June 14 and 15 in the ENT Department of GMC Srinagar at SMHS Hospital Srinagar under the mentorship of Prof (Dr) Alok Thakar, Head of the department of ENT, AIIMS, New Delhi. The Cochlear surgery is being done for deaf and mute children preferably before 5 years of age for development of hearing and then speech to live a near normal life. For the last two years, the cochlear implant surgeries were not performed at the GMC Srinagar due to the Covid. 

Maiden firefighting facility at Nageen Lake
After a long wait, the administration has finally installed the fire fighting facility at famous Nageen lake in Srinagar. Two firefighting boats have been procured under Smart City Project to help to fight any fire mishap in the lake. The houseboats are made of combustible material, and the polish used makes them more vulnerable to fire. Many houseboats were gutted recently in fire incidents in Nageen and Dal Lakes in Srinagar. According to officials, the fire fighting boats are needed for prompt response in case of any fire incidents around the water bodies, especially houseboats and other habitations.

Guidelines for foreign visits of edu officials
The School Education Department has asked its officials to submit applications and documents to their controlling officers three months prior to a visit abroad on private affairs. According to an official circular, all the officers of School Education Department, who intend to visit abroad on private affairs, have been directed to submit their application along-with requisite documents to their controlling officers well before three months in advance along-with all requisite documents including vigilance clearance of the officials.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp