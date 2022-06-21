Srinagar Diary: Cochlear implant surgery restarts at GMC

Fayaz Wani By

Cochlear implant surgery restarts at GMC

The cochlear implant surgery for deaf and mute children has started at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar. Four cochlear implant surgeries were done on June 14 and 15 in the ENT Department of GMC Srinagar at SMHS Hospital Srinagar under the mentorship of Prof (Dr) Alok Thakar, Head of the department of ENT, AIIMS, New Delhi. The Cochlear surgery is being done for deaf and mute children preferably before 5 years of age for development of hearing and then speech to live a near normal life. For the last two years, the cochlear implant surgeries were not performed at the GMC Srinagar due to the Covid.

Maiden firefighting facility at Nageen Lake

After a long wait, the administration has finally installed the fire fighting facility at famous Nageen lake in Srinagar. Two firefighting boats have been procured under Smart City Project to help to fight any fire mishap in the lake. The houseboats are made of combustible material, and the polish used makes them more vulnerable to fire. Many houseboats were gutted recently in fire incidents in Nageen and Dal Lakes in Srinagar. According to officials, the fire fighting boats are needed for prompt response in case of any fire incidents around the water bodies, especially houseboats and other habitations.

Guidelines for foreign visits of edu officials

The School Education Department has asked its officials to submit applications and documents to their controlling officers three months prior to a visit abroad on private affairs. According to an official circular, all the officers of School Education Department, who intend to visit abroad on private affairs, have been directed to submit their application along-with requisite documents to their controlling officers well before three months in advance along-with all requisite documents including vigilance clearance of the officials.

