STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Staff Selection Commission to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission -- www.ssc.nic.in -- at regular intervals for further updates, the government recruitment body said in the notice dated June 20.

Published: 21st June 2022 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Staff Selection Commission has said that it would start the process to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments.

The announcement by the Commission assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week asked various central government departments to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next year-and-a-half.

"The Commission, in its continuous efforts to expedite recruitment process, would be taking up the process of filling of about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices of specific examinations will be uploaded on its website in due course," the SSC said in a public notice.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission -- www.ssc.nic.in -- at regular intervals for further updates, the government recruitment body said in the notice dated June 20.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), headquartered in Delhi, conducts the largest number of recruitments -- mainly at Group B and C level posts -- in the central government departments through different examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Staff Selection Commission Central government departments Central government jobs
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp