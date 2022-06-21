Will work closely with India on Indo-Pacific: Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is one of Australia’s closest security partners and the two countries will work closely on Indo-Pacific, said the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who is on a four-day visit from June 20-23 June.

“Australia and India are Comprehensive Strategic Partners. I’m committed to strengthening Australia’s defence and security cooperation with India,” Marles said. He said the rules-based international order that had brought peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific for decades was “experiencing pressure as we face shifts in the geostrategic order”.

Australia is ready to work closer with India for an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific, Marles said. This is the first high-level visit from Australia after the formation of a new government under PM Anthony Albanese in May.