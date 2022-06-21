STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, says time to work for greater Opposition unity

The former Union minister's announcement came amid speculation that his name will be pitched by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 21st June 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said he will "step aside" from the TMC to work for the larger national cause of Opposition unity, amid indications that he is being considered as the Opposition's joint candidate for the presidential elections.

The development comes a day after it was learnt that TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed his name as the joint opposition candidate for the post of president.

"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," Sinha said in a tweet.

Opposition parties are set to meet in Delhi on Tuesday to decide on their joint candidate for the presidential polls scheduled on July 18.

Comments

