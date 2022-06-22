STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 more die in Assam floods, death toll reaches 100-mark

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, close to 51.25 lakh people are still affected in 4,374 villages of 29 districts and cropland affected was in 97,368.50 hectares.

Published: 22nd June 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

District administration rescue a nine-month pregnant woman amid the flood situation, in Cachar

District administration rescue a nine-month pregnant woman amid the flood situation, in Cachar. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:: Twelve more persons died in the floods in Assam on Wednesday. With these, the death toll in the rain-induced floods and landslides in the Northeast went up to 138 - 100 in Assam, 32 in Meghalaya and 6 in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, close to 51.25 lakh people are still affected in 4,374 villages of 29 districts and cropland affected was in 97,368.50 hectares. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited some affected areas on Wednesday, said the state government would take all possible measures to mitigate the damage caused by the floods.

He undertook a train as well as a boat journey to Nagaon district in central Assam and assessed the situation. "As the floodwaters of Kopili inundated large areas in Nagaon, necessary steps will be taken to prevent recurrence of similar calamity in the future," he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam floods Assam rains Assam monsoon Northeast Floods
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp