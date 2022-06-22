12 more die in Assam floods, death toll reaches 100-mark

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI:: Twelve more persons died in the floods in Assam on Wednesday. With these, the death toll in the rain-induced floods and landslides in the Northeast went up to 138 - 100 in Assam, 32 in Meghalaya and 6 in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, close to 51.25 lakh people are still affected in 4,374 villages of 29 districts and cropland affected was in 97,368.50 hectares. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited some affected areas on Wednesday, said the state government would take all possible measures to mitigate the damage caused by the floods.

He undertook a train as well as a boat journey to Nagaon district in central Assam and assessed the situation. "As the floodwaters of Kopili inundated large areas in Nagaon, necessary steps will be taken to prevent recurrence of similar calamity in the future," he said