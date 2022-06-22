STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP

The accused opened fire on the police team but the force managed to overpower and arrest them on Tuesday night after an exchange of fire.

Published: 22nd June 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SAHARANPUR (UP): Six people accused of cow slaughter were arrested after an encounter here, police said on Wednesday. Police recovered slaughtered cattle, butchering tools, a country-made pistol along with a few live cartridges from their possession, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akram, Sehzad, Imran, Akhbar, Israr and Arshad, they said Two other accused are absconding, they said.

"Acting on an intelligence input our team raided a house under Deoband police station limits. Eight people were found to be involved in cow slaughter there. Six of them have been arrested," Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said.

