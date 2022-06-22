STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agniveers ‘guaranteed’ government jobs in Haryana

“Anyone (Agniveer) who wants to join Haryana government services will be given a guaranteed job. No one will go without a job,” Khattar said.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Protest against the Central government’s Agnipath Scheme turns violent as protestors set train bogies on fire at Secunderabad Railway Station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Haryana government will provide ‘guaranteed’ employment to Agniveers after their four-year stint in the armed forces, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday. He added that Haryana was the first state in the country to ensure job guarantee for the military recruits under the new scheme.

Addressing a Yoga Day event in Bhiwani, Khattar said, “Anyone (Agniveer) who wants to join Haryana government services will be given a guaranteed job. No one will go without a job.” These youths will be absorbed in Group C services — which are non-gazetted posts such as clerks, teachers and office assistants, or police.

Khattar said PM brought radical reforms like Agnipath scheme. Seventy-five per cent of those exiting the armed forces would be absorbed into government jobs in Haryana and this would increase the interest of the youth in the Army.

The Opposition, however, questioned how the government will ensure “guaranteed” jobs.  “How will you create another category beyond 50% reservation? Anyone will challenge this additional category created under Agnipath scheme in court and youth will again have nowhere to go..,” said Congress leader RS Surjewala. 

Assam party cautions Centre over scheme
A political party in Assam has warned the Centre that Agniveers from the Northeast might get drawn to militancy out of frustration once they hang up their boots. The Asom Jatiya Parishad also said the Agnipath scheme would render the forces to pension-less irregular service and it would threaten the country’s security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Agniveer Agnipath
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp