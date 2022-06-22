Agniveers ‘guaranteed’ government jobs in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana government will provide ‘guaranteed’ employment to Agniveers after their four-year stint in the armed forces, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday. He added that Haryana was the first state in the country to ensure job guarantee for the military recruits under the new scheme.

Addressing a Yoga Day event in Bhiwani, Khattar said, “Anyone (Agniveer) who wants to join Haryana government services will be given a guaranteed job. No one will go without a job.” These youths will be absorbed in Group C services — which are non-gazetted posts such as clerks, teachers and office assistants, or police.

Khattar said PM brought radical reforms like Agnipath scheme. Seventy-five per cent of those exiting the armed forces would be absorbed into government jobs in Haryana and this would increase the interest of the youth in the Army.

The Opposition, however, questioned how the government will ensure “guaranteed” jobs. “How will you create another category beyond 50% reservation? Anyone will challenge this additional category created under Agnipath scheme in court and youth will again have nowhere to go..,” said Congress leader RS Surjewala.

Assam party cautions Centre over scheme

A political party in Assam has warned the Centre that Agniveers from the Northeast might get drawn to militancy out of frustration once they hang up their boots. The Asom Jatiya Parishad also said the Agnipath scheme would render the forces to pension-less irregular service and it would threaten the country’s security.