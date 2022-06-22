STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AICC asks Congress MLAs from Gujarat to reach Delhi on Wednesday

He said most of the party’s 64 MLAs will reach Delhi and join the programme as directed by the party’s central leadership. 

Congress leaders protest against party leader Rahul Gandhi's interrogation by the ED in the National Herald case, in New Delhi

Congress leaders protest against party leader Rahul Gandhi's interrogation by the ED in the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Amid protests against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, the AICC has asked legislators from Gujarat to travel to Delhi on Wednesday, a party leader said on Tuesday.

“We have been asked by the All India Congress Committee to reach Delhi by Wednesday morning. We will be given the information regarding the programme tomorrow morning,” said Congress MLA and deputy leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Shailesh Parmar.

He said most of the party’s 64 MLAs will reach Delhi and join the programme as directed by the party’s central leadership. The grand old party has been staging protests in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi facing the Enforcement Directorate’s quizzing in connection with a money-laundering case. 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the ED on June 23. She had skipped earlier summonses citing her Covid infection. Congress has accused the Central government of targeting 
Opposition leaders by misusing the investigative agencies and has termed the entire action political vendetta. 

