Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Of the total 619 judicial officers transferred, 213 are civil judges (junior division) cadre, 285 additional district and sessions Judges cadre and 121 civil judges (senior division) cadre.

Published: 22nd June 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 08:51 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a major judicial reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday transferred as many as 619 judicial officers, including Varanasi civil (senior Division) judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

These judicial officers were posted in different districts across the state. In a notification issued by the registrar general following an order of the high court, all the transferred judicial officers were asked to hand over charge by July 4, 2022.

Of the total 619 judicial officers transferred, 213 are civil judges (junior division) cadre, 285 additional district and sessions Judges cadre and 121 civil judges (senior division) cadre. Significantly, the list included the civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who has been transferred to Bareilly district court.

Diwakar had created a flutter by appointing a commission to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises and had ordered the sealing of the wuzukhana where a structure allegedly resembling a ‘Shivlinga’ was found.

Diwakar had ordered the survey while hearing petitions moved by five women seeking daily worship at the Shringar Gauri Sthal on the mosque premises.

