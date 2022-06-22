BJP leaders filing false complaints with Lieutenant Governor: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP leaders for filing false complaints with the Lieutenant Governor, saying that there is no point in stopping public work for one’s own political agenda.

Manish Sisodia said, “The L-G has kept all laws and norms aside to order ACB enquiry based on fake complaints by BJP leaders. If the L-G wants to stop corruption, instead of listening to the lies of the BJP leaders, he should take cognisance of the corruption in the MCD, Police and DDA. In the last eight years, the BJP has had hundreds of malicious investigations done against us. We are not afraid of them. Our fight is for the betterment of Delhi, we will stand against whoever tries to stop the development work in Delhi.

“BJP wants to stop Delhi’s progress. Trying to frame officials in investigations is a cheap way to gain political mileage. BJP isn’t working in its own states and instead filing false complaints to create fear among the officials and stop the work being done by the Delhi Government for the betterment of the people,” Sisodia added.

Sisodia said, “The L-G has reopened an old complaint filed by Manoj Tiwari to be investigated by the ACB. Our party is an honest party full of staunch Deshbhakts. We’re not afraid of any investigations. We have faced such investigations numerous times since we came into power 7-8 years ago and nothing came out of them.”

He concluded, “The Supreme Court has framed guidelines regarding the Constitutional scheme of balance of power of the Government of NCT of Delhi wherein the Delhi LG and the state government have to work by cooperating with each other. We respect that mandate and want to work accordingly, but we will not tolerate the fact that you’re encouraging the BJP leaders to shoot false cases against our officials.”