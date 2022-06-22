STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre urges Nepal to remove encroachment from border

The issues of encroachment were discussed during the 12th meeting of the India-Nepal JWG on June 15 and 16 and decisions taken during the last meeting were reviewed. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Ministry have urged their Nepalese counterparts, during a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on border management last week, to remove encroachments on ‘no man’s land’, especially in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district on the India-Nepal border.

The issues of encroachment were discussed during the 12th meeting of the India-Nepal JWG on June 15 and 16 and decisions taken during the last meeting were reviewed. While officials from both the sides agreed on the need for clearing encroachment of ‘no man’s land’ and take action over missing and damaged pillars with priority, sources said that the Indian delegation wanted urgent removal of some of the permanent structures, including a culvert, at Brahmdev in Nepal’s Kanchanpur district.

Last year, Indian Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and Champawat district officials urged the Nepalese officials to remove the encroachments so that “status quo” was maintained. But officials said that barring some temporary structures none of the permanent structures were removed yet. The issue regarding damaged or missing border pillars is still running behind schedule, which was supposed to start in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Ministry Nepal
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp