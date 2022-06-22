STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress slams Assam CM Himanta for 'conspiring' to break Uddhav government

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah alleged some 40 MLAs of Maharashtra were held to ransom in Guwahati. He criticised Sarma for his indulgence in the “shameful” act.

Published: 22nd June 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for conspiring to break the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra at a time when the people of Assam are suffering in devastating floods.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah alleged some 40 MLAs of Maharashtra were held to ransom in Guwahati. He criticised Sarma for his indulgence in the “shameful” act.

“CM Assam @himantabiswa should concentrate on his own job and provide adequate relief and rehabilitation and help the flood-affected people of Assam. He can do his politicking in happier times not now when people are crying for @mygovassam help,” Borah tweeted.

Eknath Shinde, who is leading the group of Shiv Sena rebels, claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Sena MLAs arrived at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport in Guwahati in a chartered flight from Surat in Gujarat. Sources said the flight had 89 people on board, including cabin crew.

The MLAs were received by Assam BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das and party MLA Sushanta Borgohain. Later, they were taken to Radisson Blu, a five-star hotel in the city, in three buses under police protection. An IPS officer led the police team.

Shinde briefly spoke to journalists outside the airport.

“There are 40 MLAs here. I don’t want to criticise anyone. We want to carry forward Balasaheb’s Hindutva,” he said.

It was learnt Shinde had a meeting with the fellow MLAs at the hotel. Borgohain said he had no knowledge about it. He expressed ignorance also on reports that the Assam CM visited the hotel prior to the arrival of the MLAs.

Sarma is widely known for his political acumen. He is one politician who can make or break a government. He successfully spearheaded many such missions in the Northeast.

In the 2017 Manipur elections, the BJP had won 21 seats as against the Congress’ 28 in the 60-member House but Sarma managed to cobble up the numbers for the party to eventually help it form a coalition government.

A few years ago, most MLAs of the ruling People’s Party of Arunachal had defected to the BJP and form a BJP government. Sarma had played a key role in it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Uddhav Thackeray Assam
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp