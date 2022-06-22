Did a film screening foretell the Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray split?

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

A recently released Marathi movie Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane played host to a happening that many are now commenting upon after the Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde standoff in Maharashtra.

Both Uddhav and Shinde had come for the screening of the movie based on the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Actor Kshitish Date portrayed Shinde in the film. Interestingly, Uddhav decided to leave midway, a departure the CM explained later as unavoidable since he could not bring himself to see the death of Anand Dighe -- even on screen.

The movie had been launched by Shinde and he had unabashedly promoted it also. The Sena leader bought tickets in bulk and distributed them among the common folk so that they could see the movie that glorified his rise. Dharamveer underlined how Shinde was Dighe's true political heir.

Now, to a parallel that has also drawn attention. If Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have had a fallout now, Balasaheb Thackeray and Dighe had their share of disagreements earlier.

Thane was Dighe's fiefdom and there were instances when he overruled the Shiv Sena founder's orders. The buzz in Maharashtra politics now is that Eknath Shinde has only followed in his boss' footsteps, though he might have gone a step further by revolting against his party leadership.

A one-time auto driver, Shinde owes his meteoric rise to a position of power almost entirely to Dighe. It was Dighe who moulded Shinde into a leader.

"Eknath Shinde was a very close aide of CM Uddhav Thackeray. During several revolts, Shinde stood firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray and was the eyes and ears of Thackeray in every political crisis. Shinde may not be a good orator but he is a very good organiser and manager. His management skills helped the Shiv Sena expand its base in Thane and the tribal belt around the city. Shinde was the go-to man for Thackeray," a Shiv Sena leader remembered, while requesting anonymity.

Another Sena man talked of why Shinde was such a vital cog in the organisation. He "always keeps his people in good humour. He is the person anyone can expect help from, during midnight as well."

"He might be no loudmouth and not someone who makes statements against opponents, but when it comes to action, Shinde is verily the man of action," the leader added, when asked to throw further light on the personality of the man of the moment.

The Shinde action that triggered the present crisis might owe its origins to what happened in 2014.

In the BJP-Shiv Sena government then, Shinde handled important portfolios like the public works department. He has always shared a good rapport with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Shinde had a free hand in the Fadnavis government and handled plum portfolios. When the BJP and Shiv Sena decided to part ways after a disagreement on how the power-sharing equation was to be worked out this time around, Shinde was one leader who suggested that the Sena must try and patch up with the BJP," said a person close to the Sena leader.

Shinde had told this reporter at that time that he likes to get people together, not break up relationships. But his efforts failed and Uddhav Thackeray decided to form a government on his own terms in alliance with the Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress, a move that saw the Sena chief being crowned the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Sources said that while Uddhav Thackeray gave Eknath Shinde the urban development portfolio, the latter missed the freedom he enjoyed under Fadnavis.

"Besides, the entry of Aditya Thackeray also annoyed him. Aditya as minister began playing a very prominent role in his father's government and Shinde found himself increasingly sidelined. Then came the income tax raids on people close to Shinde. He sought Uddhav Thackeray's help, but the CM asked him to resolve the issues on his own. Shinde took the help of senior BJP leaders and settled the income tax issue by paying a hefty amount," a source said.

Deepak Kesarkar, a former Sena minister, recalled how Uddhav Thackeray's conduct during Covid and later when he was in poor health and could not meet Shiv Sena MLAs, might have driven the rebel Sena MLAs into Shinde's arms at a time when the latter was possibly plotting his revolt.

"Shinde during this time was available and any Shiv Sena MLA was able to reach him. This explains the bond between Shinde and the Sena MLAs. He even helped many in getting big funds for the development of their constituencies. On the other hand, the communication gap between Chief Minister Uddhav and Shiv Sena MLAs increased which resulted in resentment growing among the Sena MLAs and culminated in the revolt against CM Uddhav Thackeray," Kasarkar observed.