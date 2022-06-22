STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni gets threat calls allegedly from gangsters

Confirming the ransom calls allegedly from gangsters, a family member of Soni on Wednesday said callers threatened Soni with dire consequences if the matter was reported to police.

Published: 22nd June 2022 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni

Former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni received threat calls on his mobile phone allegedly from gangsters demanding ransom after which he lodged a police complaint. The Congress leader received WhatsApp calls on his phone on Monday evening and he was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in two different calls, as per the complaint lodged in this regard.

The Amritsar Cantonment police has registered an FIR and efforts are to trace the callers. Confirming the ransom calls allegedly from gangsters, a family member of Soni on Wednesday said callers threatened Soni with dire consequences if the matter was reported to police.

The caller also threatened to extend harm to his family members. The five-time MLA, Soni remained a cabinet minister in Congress governments led by Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi. Soni lost the Assembly polls from Amritsar Central earlier this year.

Last month, former SAD MLA from Ajnala constituency Amarpal Singh Bony had also registered a complaint with the police alleging to have received threat calls from gangsters demanding ransom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OP Soni Punjab threat Punjab gangsters Congress Punjab Congress
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp