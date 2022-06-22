 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sachin Pilot spar over past revolt, canal plan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot are locked in a verbal spat over the political crisis that erupted in the state two years ago.

At a public gathering in Chomu town near Jaipur, Shekhawat claimed that Pilot lost a “golden chance” in revolting against the Congress and repeating a “Madhya Pradesh-like experiment” in Rajasthan. The BJP had toppled the Congress government led by Kamal Nath after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides from the Congress to BJP. Shekhawat further claimed if Pilot had not failed to topple the Gehlot government, the state’s 13 districts which were to be served through the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP) would have got water by now.

Pilot has shot back that people will no longer be fooled by the BJP’s false promises. Shekhawat used the Eastern Canal project as a ploy to embarrass Pilot and the ruling Congress. “Sachin Pilot has missed his chance in Rajasthan. Had it happened in Rajasthan, today 13 districts would not have been thirsty and the work on the Eastern Canal project would have started,” he said.

Pilot did not comment on Shekhawat’s statement about “missing the opportunity” but he did target him over the ERCP. “On the canal project, the BJP has betrayed Rajasthan. They are blaming us for their own failures. Despite being a minister from Rajasthan, Shekhawat is unable to fulfill the demand of his home state even though the PM had announced from the stage that the ERCP would be started. Instead of correcting the deficiency of the Centre, their ministers are trying to hide it,” he said.