I have 40 MLAs with me: Eknath Shinde claims from Guwahati

Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise anyone. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray, he said.

Published: 22nd June 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI/MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city. However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

Live Coverage: Maharashtra turmoil

Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, "Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise anyone. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray."

Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with NCP and Congress post-2019 assembly polls and formed the government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.

