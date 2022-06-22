J-K: Four militants killed in separate encounters in Baramulla and Pulwama districts

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four local militants, including one involved in the recent killing of a police officer, were killed in two encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday while police attached four houses in Srinagar allegedly used for harbouring militants.

A police official said acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army launched a search operation in Tujjan village of Pulwama district. During the search operation, militants fired on the search party and in the ensuing gunfight, two local Jaish militants Abid Ahmad Sheikh and Majid Nazir Wani were killed. “The slain militant Majid was involved in the recent killing of police officer Farooq Ahmad Mir,” the official said.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore of Baramulla district. In the firefight, which continued for over two hours, two local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed. Both the slain militants had joined militancy recently. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said 118 militants including 32 foreign militants have been killed in encounters in Kashmir this year so far.

Houses attached

Police attached 5 houses in Srinagar for allegedly being used for harbouring militants. The action was taken after obtaining legal nod, said police officials