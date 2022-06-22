STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K: Four militants killed in separate encounters in Baramulla and Pulwama districts

A police official said acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army launched a search operation in Tujjan village of Pulwama district.

Published: 22nd June 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Four local militants, including one involved in the recent killing of a police officer, were killed in two encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday while police attached four houses in Srinagar allegedly used for harbouring militants.

A police official said acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army launched a search operation in Tujjan village of Pulwama district. During the search operation, militants fired on the search party and in the ensuing gunfight, two local Jaish militants Abid Ahmad Sheikh and Majid Nazir Wani were killed. “The slain militant Majid was involved in the recent killing of police officer Farooq Ahmad Mir,” the official said.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore of Baramulla district. In the firefight, which continued for over two hours, two local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed. Both the slain militants had joined militancy recently. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said 118 militants including 32 foreign militants have been killed in encounters in Kashmir this year so far.

Houses attached
Police attached 5 houses in Srinagar for allegedly being used for harbouring militants. The action was taken after obtaining legal nod, said police officials

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gunfight Kashmir Militants Army Encounter
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp