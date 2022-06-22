Milind Narvekar: Meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's peacemaker amid political crisis

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar, who is also personal assistant of CM Uddhav Thackeray, tried to play the peace marker role between estranged Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

After the revolt of estranged Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, Narvekar was asked by the chief minister to rush to Surat where Shinde and other disgruntled party MLAs were kept in a luxury hotel and bring him back to Mumbai.

Narvekar and and party MLC Ravindra Phatak left for Surat where they met Shinde at Hotel LeMeridien. From there, Shinde spoke with Uddhav and even with hsi wife Rashmi Thackeray over the phone. Sources said the it was more than ten minute telephonic conversation between Shinde and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav.

"Shinde requested Uddhav to break the alliance with Congress and NCP and form the government with BJP in Maharashtra. Shinde even said that he does not want any ministry but a BJP-allied government because both the parties are natural ideological allies. Shiv Sena is losing its support base with Congress and NCP in power and this is not good for the future of the party" said a source requesting anonymity.

"Thackeray on the other hand, asked Shinde to come back and if needed, he is ready to sacrifice his chief minister post and replace himself with Shinde. However, nothing was finalised in the meeting apart from discussion. It was a failed meeting. All efforts were in vain because Shinde refused to agree with continuing an alliance with Congress and NCP," said a source requesting anonymity.

Interestingly, Narvekar was always blamed whenever there was revolt in Shiv Sena against its leadership. Union minister Narayan Rane solely blamed Narvekar for not picking his phone and giving to Uddhav Thackeray. He accused Narvekar for creating a communication gap between party leaders, workers, MLAs and Uddhav Thackeray during his exit time. Now, the same Narvekar has playing the significant role as peacemaker between estranged leader Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has removed Eknath Shinde from legislative party leader post and appointed Ajay Chaudhary in his place.