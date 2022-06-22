STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Money laundering case: ED grills Maharashtra minister Anil Parab for over six hours on day 2

He was summoned on Wednesday morning, but citing the political developments in the state, he had sought more time to appear before it.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra minister Anil Parab

Maharashtra minister Anil Parab (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for more than six hours on Wednesday, the second consecutive day of his questioning, in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Parab reached the ED office located in south Mumbai around 3:45 pm for his questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, an official said.

After the questioning, the minister left the central agency office around 10:30 pm, he said, adding that he has been asked to appear on Thursday as well. Parab was questioned by the central agency for more than 10 hours on Tuesday.

He was summoned on Wednesday morning, but citing the political developments in the state, he had sought more time to appear before it. Parab (57) is a three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and holds transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others. However, the Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Parab Enforcement Directorate Maharashtra ED Money laundering case Anil Parab ED
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp