STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to visit Germany for G7 summit; will also travel UAE: MEA

PM Modi's last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022, for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany for the G7 Summit on June 26-27 and will also travel to UAE while coming back to India. PM Modi is travelling to the country at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

"During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited," MEA Press Release.

The Ministry statement added, "PM Modi will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi." Prime Minister Modi will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. PM Modi's last visit to Germany was on May 2, 2022, for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

During the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultation, India and Germany agreed to develop the hydrogen roadmap in their agreement for green and sustainable development, according to the joint statement.

In the statement both the countries agreed to establish an Indo-German renewable energy partnership, focusing on innovative solar energy and other renewables, including the associated challenges for electricity grids, storage and market design to facilitate a just energy transition.

Prime Minister Modi was in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. He received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Germany Ministry of External Affairs G7 summit United Arab Emirates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp