Prayagraj violence: Accused's wife moves HC, demands compensation and action against officials

LUCKNOW: Wife of Javed Mohammad, prime accused of Prayagraj violence of June 10, has approached Allahabad High Court filing a petition to challenge the act of demolition of her house by the officials of Prayagaraj Development Authority (PDA) on June 12.

Parveen Fatima, who owned the property demolished by PDA, accused the officials of acting as per their whims and fancies while raging her house. She urged the court for urgent hearing despite the ongoing vacations.

In her plea, Parveen Fatima claimed that despite the property being in her name as it was gifted to her by her father, the PDA officials stuck a notice addressed to her husband Javed Mohammad on the house just 12 hours before its demolition.

It may be recalled that the house of Javed Mohammad was demolished by the PDA after the communal violence in Prayagraj after Friday prayers on June 10 in which his role had allegedly come to light.

However, the PDA claimed that the house worth crores was demolished as it was built illegally without getting the map cleared by it. During the demolition, Javed Mohammad was in police custody in

connection with the violent protests in Sangam City against the statement of Nupur Sharma over Prophet Mohmmad.

In the petition, Parveen Fatima has demanded compensation for the property demolished and has also sought action against the officials involved in the act of demolition. She has also demanded the court to direct the state government to give her government accommodation till her house is re-built.