RJD muscleman likely to lose MLA post after conviction

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: After a special court awarded 10-year jail term to him, RJD MLA Anant Singh, known for unleashing a reign of terror in Barh-Mokama Tal area of Patna district, has joined the long list of Bihar’s controversial musclemen whose political career was doomed after they fell out with the present dispensation.

Singh was sentenced in connection with a case related to recovery of an AK-47 rifle, cartridges and hand grenades from his ancestral house at Ladma village in August 2019. Singh may lose his membership in the Bihar assembly as per the existing law and may also languish in a jail as an ordinary prisoner if the sentence awarded to him is confirmed by the high court.

After the conviction by the MP-MLA court, Singh’s counsel Sunil Singh said since his client had been convicted for more than two years, his membership in the assembly would be revoked until Patna High Court stays the judgment.

Having muscle power and popularity among voters in Barh-Mokama Tal area, Singh’s acceptability was wide as both RJD chief Lalu Yadav and Chief Minister and JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar took his services to improve their parties’ prospects in elections. Singh’s trouble started when he fell out with Nitish ahead of the 2015 election, said political observers in the state.