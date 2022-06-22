Sharad Pawar​ post: Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale's bail plea to be heard on Wednesday

By PTI

THANE: The prosecution on Tuesday told a court in Thane that it did not have any objection to actor Ketaki Chitale, who has been in jail for sharing an alleged objectionable post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, being granted bail.

The information was shared with reporters by Chitale's advocate Yogesh Deshpande. Chitale's bail plea comes up for hearing on Wednesday in the court of District Judge HM Patwardhan.

Chitale has already been granted bail in a SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case registered by Navi Mumbai, but is still in jail as she is yet to get bail in the case to be heard on Wednesday, which is registered at Kalwa police station, Deshpande said.