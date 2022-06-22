'Should India hand over Kashmir to Pakistan': Row in MP over civil service exam question

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Youngsters aspiring to join the State Civil Services in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh were asked on Sunday, “Should India hand over Kashmir to Pakistan?” The question was a part of the General Aptitude Test question paper of the State Civil Services preliminary exam 2021. It had two explainer-

options: “Yes, it will help India save money”; and “No, it will lead to similar demands”.

As a row erupted, the MP Public Service Commission on Tuesday responded by “neutralising” the objectionable question and decided to debar the paper setter and moderator from future assignment. Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the punitive action.

The opposition, however, demanded the “wrong doers” be booked for sedition.Congress state head (media) KK Mishra hit out at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “He needs to tell the people how such an anti-national thought even crossed the MPPSC mind. If the government has nothing to do with the setting of the paper, then it needs to immediately book the wrongdoers for sedition.”