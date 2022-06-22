STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting on Friday over rising COVID cases

As on date, 10 states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat -- have over 1,000 active cases.

Published: 22nd June 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Friday chair a high-level review meeting with the core team of experts over increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, official sources said.

India has been witnessing an increase in coronavirus infections over the last couple of weeks. As on date, 10 states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat -- have over 1,000 active cases.

The core team of experts will include AIIMS director Dr Randip Guleria, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava and NCDC director Sujeet Singh. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals S Aparna, among others, will also attend the meeting.

In a review meeting of INSACOG held last week, states/UTs were asked to submit "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from districts and areas which had seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days.

The direction was issued to check the possibility of any new emerging variant or sub-variant and ascertain the reasons behind the breakthrough infections. According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts, Omicron and its sublineages, primarily BA.2 and BA.2.38, as of now, seem to be behind the current rise in Covid cases, an official source said.

The BA.2 and its sublineages constitute over 85 per cent of the cases with BA.2.38 being found in around 33 per cent of the samples. The percentage of BA.4 and BA.5 is found in less than 10 per cent samples, the source said.

"The last review meeting stated that there is no variant of concern in the country as of now. India now has BA.4 and BA.5 in addition to BA.2 which have slightly higher transmissibility as compared to other Omicron sublineages," the official said.

Forty-three districts in India, including 11 from Kerala, six from Mizoram and five from Maharashtra, are reporting a weekly COVID positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. In 42 districts, including eight from Rajasthan, five from Delhi and four from Tamil Nadu, the weekly positivity is between 5 and 10 per cent, sources said.

A total of 12,249 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, taking India's infection tally to 4,33,31,645, while the active cases have increased to 81,687, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,903 with 13 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya COVID19 Coronavirus COVID cases COVID review meeitng COVID spike Fourth wave
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp