UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

The preliminary examination was held on June 5, 2022. Nearly 11.52 lakh people have applied for the examination and as many as 13,090 candidates have qualified it, an official said.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, Civil service

UPSC (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 13,000 candidates have qualified the civil services (preliminary) examination 2022, the results of which were declared on Wednesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The preliminary examination was held on June 5, 2022. Nearly 11.52 lakh people have applied for the examination and as many as 13,090 candidates have qualified it, an official said.

The UPSC has put up on its website -- www.upsc.gov.in -- a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.

Initially, a total of 861 vacancies were sought to be filled through the civil services examination 2022, which have now been increased to 1,022, the official said.

All the successful candidates have been asked to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination 2022, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

The dates and important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course of time on the website of the commission, it said.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the civil services preliminary examination 2022 will be uploaded on the commission's website only after the entire process of the civil services examination 2022 is over, i.e.after the declaration of the final result, the UPSC said.

The commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the preliminary examination on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or on telephone no 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, the statement added.

